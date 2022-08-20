Magnum PI season 5: The role nostalgia plays

In this particular Magnum PI season 5 update, we want to dive into what we consider to be a part of the show’s secret: The past. We’re not just talking about the Tom Selleck series, either, but everything the Jay Hernandez show has done so far.

Through the first four seasons over at CBS, this Magnum PI did a fantastic job of both building itself up and developing a number of things that feel comforting and familiar. Take, for example, its version of the classic red Ferrari. It is taking something nostalgic from the first generation and making it new. Now, we’re nostalgic to see that Ferrari again. Then, add to this places like the Robin’s Nest and La Mariana, where you want to see the characters spend time. All of these things should be a part of the NBC revival in some form; it would be strange to not see them.

Then, you have the existence of some recurring players like Jin or Shammy, who have turned up here and there over the years. Whenever you see one of them, you know that you’re going to have something special. Seeing a lot of these characters back will feel like a family reunion, and we tend to think the writers/producers are going to rely on that in season 5 as much as possible.

It’s clear that moving into new episodes, the creative team does have a fair share of challenges. You want Magnum PI to be accessible to people who never watched the show on CBS. However, at the same time it’s important to cater to the fans you already have, and also those who helped to save the show in the first place. This is why we think nostalgia will play an important part when season 5 premieres in 2023, even if it is balanced out with some new elements.

The only real limitation? Only having ten episodes. That means there’s only so much that they will be able to do in the allotted time.

