The Blacklist season 10: When will we learn casting news?

The Blacklist season 10 is going to be coming to NBC in the new year, and of course there is a lot of stuff to be excited about. That, of course, including a new character or two who is coming into the mix.

The most prominent new addition we know about entering the season is Siya Malik, the daughter of the late season 1 character Meera Malik. We tend to think that she is going to have a VERY critical role in what lies ahead, especially if the writers are looking to make her into a foil for the Task Force. She’s going to want answers, but how keen will the FBI be to hand some of those over?

So when could we learn who is playing her, or any other new additions to the series? It would obviously be great to get some more news over the next week or two, but it may also be overly optimistic.

For those who haven’t heard yet, production on season 10 is going to be kicking off after Labor Day, and with that in mind, that’s when we think some casting news will start to come out. We tend to believe that NBC / Sony would prefer to break the casting news themselves, as opposed to it being scoped out by some people on the internet. Also, an early announce on some of this could serve the show well as it drums up excitement for what could be the final season! Since we are so far away from the premiere, the network and studio should try to do whatever they can.

