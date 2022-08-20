Yellowstone season 5: See a new Luke Grimes video!

As many diehard Yellowstone fans know, it is not altogether easy to see footage of Luke Grimes on set or on social media. He tends to be more private than a lot of his co-stars, and that makes the occasional appearance all the more special.

With that in mind, we bring to you hear a little bit of goodness courtesy of the show’s official Instagram! In the video below, Grimes is present to say thank-you to the fans for getting the official account to 2 million followers. There is something very funny about Yellowstone using a man who is never on social media to celebrate a social-media achievement; maybe they are all in on the joke? (If you look at the comments on the original post, a lot of Grimes’ cast members seem to even be having a laugh about him turning up.)

Anyway, the most important thing about this video really is that it gives you a small tease of Grimes’ season 5 look as Kayce Dutton, who we imagine is going to be a changed person after what he went through at the end of season 4. This is a character who has lived in two different worlds — one with the Duttons, and then also one with Monica. Where will he stand in season 5? We know that the ranch will continue to be in turmoil, but he he may still be doing what he can in order to find his own place within the world.

Just remember now that Yellowstone season 5 is going to premiere come November 13 on the Paramount Network, and that we’re going to have more news on the subject every single step of the way.

What do you most want to see from Luke Grimes as Kayce moving into Yellowstone season 5?

What do you most want to see from Luke Grimes as Kayce moving into Yellowstone season 5?

