When Calls the Heart season 10: Star on 100th episode milestone

There are of course multiple things to be excited about when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10, but one of the big ones is pretty darn clear. After all, the landmark 100th episode is coming sooner rather than later!

During this season, you will have a chance to see this installment come on the air, and we’re pretty darn confident that the Hallmark Channel is going to make a pretty big deal about it. Why? Well, to put it mildly, this is a big deal! There are so few shows on television that manage to make it anywhere close to this achievement, let alone on cable. This is such a competitive industry and in general, there are so many different options for viewers out there.

In a recent post on Instagram (See below), you can see what Lucas himself in Chris McNally had to say about the achievement. While he was not a part of When Calls the Heart from the very beginning, to call him integral to the show’s present-day success would be making one of the biggest understatements imagine. He brings so much heart to his character and for him and Erin Krakow both, we imagine that there are some huge things coming over the course of season 10. After all, Lucas and Elizabeth are engaged!

While we imagine that these two characters are going to have some great moments in the 100th episode, we tend to think most of the cast will. If we had to make some sort of bold prediction at the moment, it is that this episode will be a huge celebration of Hope Valley and why it matters so much to the people that live there. Remember, it is a character in this story as much as any one person.

There is no premiere date for season 10 as of yet, but expect to see it at some point in 2023.

What do you most want to see on the 100th episode of When Calls the Heart?

How much have you enjoyed the show as a whole? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

