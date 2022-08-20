America’s Got Talent lineup: Sara James, Mia Morris in live show 3

Want to know who is on America’s Got Talent live show #3 on NBC this coming Tuesday? Well, there’s a pretty eclectic mix of talent! You’ve got singers, dancers, hockey-puck performers, magic, a comedian, and even some who are off the beaten path entirely. There is also a Golden Buzzer among the group in Sara James.

Just like all the other shows (sigh), only two acts from the list below are making it through to the next round. Who will they be? Let’s just start by spotlighting everyone taking part, with a few details if you need a reminder.

Amanda Mammana – Wonderful singer, and also an inspirational figure due to her speech impediment. She should have a chance here.

XOMG POP! – Clearly, the JoJo Siwa connection will get them votes. However, are they going to appeal at all to older voters?

Nicolas RIBS – Really cool close-up magician. The biggest thing hurting him is that he’s coming off of another fantastic close-up magician on this show.

Celia Muñoz – She’s a ventriloquist, but also not one even remotely similar to any that we’ve seen before. She finds unique ways to perform without just a puppet.

Cline Twins – What they do with a hockey puck is pretty darn amazing. Yet, will it be enough for this round?

Funkanometry – Really cool dance duo, who seem tailor-made for TikTok even if they don’t make it any further here.

Sara James – She’s Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer, so of course that (plus being a singer) will aid her tremendously.

Mia Morris – She has a good-sized following online already for her performances, which she does with a wide array of instruments.

Hayden Kristal – Despite her difficulties hearing, she brings a lot of laughs as a funny / inspirational comedian.

MPLUSPLUS – One of the best dark-light artistry acts that we’ve seen; they combine dance, technology, and visuals to cool results.

Jojo and Bri – The uncle / niece singing team is adorable, no question. This is just a tough lineup…

