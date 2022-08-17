America’s Got Talent results show #2: Who advanced to the finale?

Tonight, the second America’s Got Talent results show of season 17 is airing on NBC. Who made it through to the finals?

Before we break this down or offer any further updates, let’s begin with a reminder of the format. One act, the favorite of America’s vote, will be put through right away. America will also seemingly control the next act, as well, but they’ll be subject to a lot more drama at the end of the episode.

So who will advance on the show? Let’s go ahead and give our pre-show predictions. Country group Chapel Hart is a sure thing. We said after their audition that they could win the whole thing and for now, we 100% stand by that! The struggle from here is figuring out who else could join them.

Following them is where things get a little more interesting. Magician Yu Hojin is probably the safest bet since fans love magicians for the most part, but we wouldn’t rule out acrobats Duo Rings (who were fantastic) or singer Maddie. We’d love for The Pack Drumline to be in there, as well, but they probably performed too early in the show to get serious consideration here.

