The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: More hometown date details!

In just a couple of days The Bachelorette episode 7 is going to premiere and with that, we’re going to be at a very important time of the season. Hometown dates are here! This is when Gabby and Rachel will do everything that they can in order to figure out who are the right guys for them moving into overnight dates. there could be tough decisions and, of course, plenty of drama.

To kick things off in this article, let’s just go ahead and share The Bachelorette episode 7 synopsis below:

“1907” – It’s a whirlwind week as Gabby and Rachel simultaneously visit their beau’s hometowns. Knowing a proposal may be right around the corner, each woman sets off on their cross-country adventure hoping that meeting the men’s families will open the door to finding clarity and possibly even a confession (or two) of love! But family is complicated and with every open door another may close. Will the ladies be received with open arms? Will the pressure prove to be too much? And who will continue on their journey to win the Bachelorettes’ hearts? The answers may just have to wait on “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, AUG. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

There are a couple of fun things well worth pointing out here. First and foremost, three out of Rachel’s four dates are in Southern California. We’re sure that production loved less of a travel burden for themselves here! Also, Gabby has a fewer amount of hometowns in general. It’s still a LOT to cram in here but honestly, that could be for the best. This is a part of the competition where there does have a tendency to be a lot of filler.

