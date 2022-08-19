The Bachelorette episode 7 spoilers: Patrick Warburton is here?

Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 7 is going to be unusual for a number of different reasons. For starters, it marks Gabby and Rachel’s hometown dates! Since this is the first season with two leads, it’s also the first time that they are going to tackle this time-honored tradition with this show.

All of this is before you even get into how Zach (who is trying to woo over Rachel) just so happens to be related to Seinfeld and Rules of Engagement actor Patrick Warburton — his uncle! Who would’ve predicted that! Also, who would’ve predicted that he would be there for his hometown date?

Here’s a hilarious bit of Bachelor Nation trivia — one of Warburton’s co-stars on Rules of Engagement was David Spade, who just so happened to be a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise this past season. (It seems like Jesse Palmer is hosting all of these shows now, so we don’t expect a reprisal for him when that show premieres a little bit later this fall.)

Aside from this celebrity connection, we’re not sure that The Bachelorette is really going to be able to shock anyone with what’s going to be coming up through some of these dates. Most of these dates tend to just be about some visit to a random locale and then watching parents scrutinize the lead’s every move. We always tend to find out that someone may not be ready for marriage or that one parent is extremely paranoid that their kid is about to be heartbroken. We expect a tough decision or two and after that, we’ll move into the overnight dates portion of the show.

In terms of big decisions, we’re mostly just curious about what Gabby is going to do — it feels so clear already that Rachel is picking Tino.

What do you most want to see on The Bachelorette episode 7 when it airs on ABC this Monday?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







