Westworld season 5: Will Aaron Paul return as Caleb?

At the moment, it is certainly true that there is a great deal of ambiguity when it comes to Westworld season 5. After all, the future of the series itself is unclear! While we know that executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy want to do a fifth and final season, the ball is really in HBO’s court. Given the show’s hefty price tag plus the complete evisceration that Warner Bros. Discovery has done to its own content, everything is up in the air.

There is at least one thing that we can say at present: Aaron Paul would like to be back as Caleb, or at least a version of him. Based on the season 4 finale we imagine most of the world moving forward could be presented through Dolores/Christina’s final test. What will that look like? At the moment, nobody seems to know outside of the creators.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what Paul had to say about his future prospects on the show:

There’s not much I can say because I really don’t know much. I know there’s rumblings that they want to keep this story going, but it’s not set in stone. I hope we get to complete this story. It’s been such a fun, beautiful and very hard ride, but I feel blessed to be on this journey with everybody that’s involved. I’ve made lifelong friends through this process. So we’ll see.

Odds are, if we do get a Westworld season 5 we’ll be waiting for some time. This is a show that took a long time to make even before we got to the global health crisis. At this point, we have to be prepared for it to be even longer.

