True Detective season 4 premiere date: When to expect news

Is a True Detective season 4 premiere date announce going to coming by the end of the year? Of course, that is a nice thing to think about; whether or not it happens is an entirely different story.

Just in case you have missed some of the news on the story so far, let’s go ahead and set the stage for you here. HBO officially ordered a season 4 some time ago, and it has a big name star as the lead in Jodie Foster. She’s being joined by Kali Reis. Production is going to happen in Iceland, but the story itself will be set in Alaska. Why not film there? We wonder if a part of it is just tied to the history that the aforementioned network has with the production infrastructure in Iceland, where some of Game of Thrones was shot.

There is also a subtitle for this series in True Detective: Night Country. Sound eerie to anyone? Issa López is the new showrunner for the HBO series, replacing Nic Pizzolatto, who took on the duties in the past.

Now, here’s the official description…

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

So what about that date?

Given that there has yet to be any other casting news, it feels fair to imagine that we’re still several months away from even an announcement, let alone an actual premiere. Given the planned shows that HBO has for the new year including The Last of Us and Succession season 4, we’d be lucky to even get an approximate date by December. Odds are we’ll learn a little more about when season 4 is coming either in the spring or early summer. If it is earlier than that, consider us pleasantly surprised.

What do you think we’re going to get insofar as a True Detective season 4 premiere date goes?

