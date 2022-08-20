Only Murders in the Building season 3: What we know so far

At the time of this writing, it is 100% great to know already that there is an Only Murders in the Building season 3 on the way. However, there are still a lot of different things we’re left to wonder about.

Want to dive into a few of those now? Then consider us happy to help? Below, you can see an assemblage of some early bits and pieces that we’re starting to figure out already about the future.

Do you want to watch our latest Only Murders in the Building review? If so, all you have to do is look towards the video below. After you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussion.

First and foremost, the Hulu series was renewed a long enough time ago that there’s already a lot of thought going into the future. Showrunner John Hoffman and the creative time probably have a good idea of what’s coming up already. As a matter of fact, you could argue that you’ll get a pretty good tease of it in Monday’s season 2 finale. Judging from their collective celebration when season 3 was first ordered, we tend to think that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are all coming back.

We’re still a LONG ways away from season 3 premiering, but it feels fair to assume that the plan will be for it to come back at some point in 2023. The long-term future beyond that, meanwhile, remains unclear.

Rumor patrol

Even with the aforementioned statement in mind, it is important to note that we are not 100% at the end of the road right now. There could still be more of the show coming! Also, there’s a rumor out there that Steve Martin is retiring after season 3. That’s also untrue. All he has said is once this show is over (whenever it is), he won’t be actively seeking roles.

Related – Check out some more Only Murders in the Building coverage, including a new Martin Short video

What do you most want to see on Only Murders in the Building season 3, leading into this upcoming finale?

Share your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for even more updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







