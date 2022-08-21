Is P-Valley new tonight on Starz? Are we going to be getting to dive back into the world of The Pynk sooner rather than later?

Given that the way that season 2 wrapped this past weekend, we don’t think it’s a secret that a lot of people want the drama back. Why wouldn’t you? There are SO many big question marks now for Diamond, Mercedes, Lil Murda, Keyshawn, and others, and the last thing we want is to be waiting forever to get answers.

Unfortunately, this is where we do gotta administer a little bit of bad news today: There is no installment of P-Valley coming on the air tonight. There is also not one airing the rest of the year; heck, there’s not even a guarantee that a season 3 is happening down the road!

For the time being, of course we do remain hopeful that we are going to get more episodes, largely because we like to be an optimistic person and we know that this is a show that has a million different things going for it. Take, for example, a loyal following and positive critical reception. It also has a tone and style that is completely unique, and basically the sort of stuff that most other networks wished that they had. The cast is phenomenal, and we just hope that a renewal gets announced soon so that Katori Hall and company can get to delivering the next set of stories.

So when could a season 3 of P-Valley premiere? Provided that a renewal comes out over the next couple of months, you could make the case for a summer or fall 2023 launch. Otherwise, you could be waiting a little while longer; Starz has a logjam of programs at the moment and that is something we can’t quite forget about.

