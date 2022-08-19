Magnum PI season 5: How could it lead into season 6?

One of the things that is most exciting about Magnum PI season 5 is in one way rather simple: We know what’s on the other side already. A season 6 is coming to NBC! The network ordered the two seasons at the same time, with each one poised to last for ten episodes each.

For the sake of this article, we’re actually going to look a little past season 5 and towards the second batch of episodes coming our way. With this one in particular, there’s a lot to think about here, and flexibility could be the name of the game.

Premiere date – Season 5, for those unaware, is going to launch at some point in midseason — which could be any point from January to March. We know that the relative lack of details on that is a little frustrating, but this is just what NBC is giving us for the time being. (Also, we’re just happy to have a show.) If season 5 turns out to be a big surprise ratings-wise, there’s a chance that it could launch fall 2023 if some of the episodes are ready.

Episode count – Like we said, it is currently set for ten. However, we wouldn’t be shocked if more episodes are ordered / tacked onto this order, once again, if the numbers turn out well. It’s a little harder to change up season 5, given that much of it could be filmed before the show even premieres.

When will it film? – This is the great unknown. We wouldn’t be shocked if it and season 5 filmed relatively close to each other, if not back to back.

The most important thing to remember

NBC would love nothing more than for season 6 to not be the final season — just by picking up Magnum PI alone, they’ve shown a great deal of enthusiasm for getting it back on the air. It’s all going to be up to the viewers, but the network can of course help it with a great timeslot and the right spot for promotion. We’ve appreciated what we have seen so far from the network, but there is more work that needs to be done!

What do you most want to see from Magnum PI season 5 and season 6?

