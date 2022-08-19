YOU season 4 premiere date: Why 2022 launch makes sense

At this point, we tend to think that a number of people out there are eagerly anticipating a YOU season 4 premiere date at Netflix. How can you not? This is a show that has already been off the air for ten months and just based on that alone, we want to get it back soon!

Also, we know that a good bit of this upcoming season will look and feel different than anything we’ve seen before. Remember that season 3 concluded with Joe killing Love, only to later leave California in search of his new obsession Marienne. The journey brought him at first to Paris, but signs point towards the primary setting for this season being the UK. We tend to think a lot more news will be coming before long … but will that include a premiere date? Time will tell in regards to that.

What we can at least say right now is that in our head, it makes all the sense in the world to launch this show in 2022 if at all possible. What are the reasons for that? Let’s just say first and foremost that the show could be ready in late November or early December. It’s hard to imagine it hitting the same mid-October window as last year, especially since all episodes need to be wrapped at once.

In general, though, YOU is the sort of escapism that works well in the fall/early winter, when you’re just looking to get out of your world and immersed into something else. For Netflix, it also makes sense to have something around this time. After all, they won’t have more Bridgerton, Stranger Things, or The Witcher most likely for the rest of the year — they need to get some other hits out there on the schedule.

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to a YOU season 4 premiere date at Netflix?

