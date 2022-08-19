Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Big Brochella nominations

At the moment, there is 100% a bizarre dichotomy within the Big Brother 24 house. One side of the house has the potential to be an avalanche of drama, whereas the other is as straightforward as straightforward can be.

For the sake of this article, we’re going to discuss the Big Brochella nominations, mostly because they haven’t happened yet on the Dyre Fest side of things. (Remember, the house is split into two groups.) Big Brochella is Michael (HoH) alongside Brittany, Taylor, Jasmine, and Monte. Meanwhile, Dyre Fest consists of Terrance (HoH), Kyle, Alyssa, Joseph, and Turner.)

Want to make sure you stay up-to-date on all of our Big Brother 24 live feed updates? Then go ahead and bookmark the link here now.

From almost the moment Michael won Head of Household for the inside part of the house, it was clear what he was going to do. He has Taylor and Brittany in his final three, so he nominated the combo of Jasmine and Monte. For right now, Jasmine is his target, but will that really be the case moving into next week? It all depends on paranoia settling in. Brittany and Taylor are the two who vote and if they want to take a shot at Monte, they 100% have a chance to do that this week. Jasmine, for the record, believes that Monte is the target.

The only true chaos that could come here is if Jasmine wins the Veto; if they happens, Monte is for sure a goner. It would be funny to see Taylor win Veto and take Monte off the block, just so Michael had to nominate his #2 in Brittany, but that is almost certainly not going to happen. If Monte wins and removes himself, we tend to think that Taylor will be the replacement nominee. It’s hard to see him risking Brittany at this point.

What do you think about the Big Brochella nominations within the Big Brother 24 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







