Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: What is possible?

At this particular point in time, it’s pretty darn easy to be excited for Power Book II: Ghost season 3. So when is it going to premiere? What do we have to look forward to here?

The biggest thing to note here, first and foremost, is that it’s not likely that Starz brings the show back until at least late October / early November. They have Raising Kanan on the air right now and understandably, that’s going to be a priority. It’s also important to remember that financially, it makes sense for Starz to not have the two shows on the air at the same time. It keeps people subscribed longer! That may not be our favorite thing in the world to point out, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

Speaking of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2, have you watched our most-recent review?

So when we think about a season 3 premiere date right now, we think it’s possible that Starz is angling for something in the first two or three weeks of November, just like it is equally so that we start to get some significant buzz all about it at some point over the next month. While they don’t have to rush to announce any sort of start date, we also don’t think that they are going to stall on this forever, either, when there is no real reason for them to do so.

Our hope is that by the end of September at the latest, we at least have a trailer with some sort of further insight into what lies ahead on the show. After all, there isn’t much of a reason to much things any further than that unless the network is planning some sort of big long-term change.

What do you think we're going to get when it comes to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

