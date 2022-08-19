Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2: Surprises ahead

This weekend is going to bring Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 2 to Starz, and we don’t think it should come as a shock that there are a lot of jaw-droppers on the way. This is, after all, a show that LOVES to bring some of these to the table!

As we prepare for this weekend’s installment, the one thing that feels the most abundantly clear is simply that Raq has her work cut out for her. After everything that happened last season, she and her son Kanan are not fully on the same page. She’s also got a need to be on the defensive — she was able to take over more of Queens after Unique’s arrest, but the problem is that he’s out now. Because of that, you better believe that he’s going to move quickly to try and get what he thinks is his.

Speaking in a new interview with Shondaland, the actress behind the role of Raq in Patina Miller made it clear what lies ahead for her character, including some moments where she is going to feel both threatened and also in danger:

The stakes are higher. The first season was about building character. Since this prequel is a new show, the Power audiences only know about the Kanan in that show. This series was about building these characters the audience could root for, hate, connect with. People know who they are now; we’re able to go into the story. They’re ready for what comes next — but I don’t think they’re ready for what comes next. The second season has the fallout of the consequences of what we saw in season one. As powerful as Raquel is, she is unsettled this season. There’s weird alliances and new enemies. She tries to hold on to her position and her child. Her relationship with her son isn’t as strong as the first season.

Will we see Raq still figure out a way to keep her family safe despite all of this? We know that she’s a determined woman, so there’s a good chance of that … but there’s also likely to be more bumps in the road along the way.

