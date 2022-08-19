Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date talk, Juno Temple tour

While you are waiting for all sorts of further news when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 over on Apple TV+, why not go ahead and hear from Juno Temple?

If you look below, you can see a pair of new interviews featuring the actress, both on Good Morning America and also The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. One of the main priorities here at the moment is rather simple: A larger discussion into who Keeley Jones is, what she’s done so far, and what could be coming up next. She can’t give too much away, but there are a couple of fun tidbits thrown in here!

Now, we understand if some out there could be wondering why in the world we’re getting so many interviews right in the home stretch of production, and a lot of this is tied on some level to why it is taking so long for this season to be wrapped. Apple is clearly playing the long game with Ted Lasso and trying to drum up as much press as possible when it comes to the Emmys. The fact that Temple was on two major TV shows this week and there was no premiere date announcement shows that they are not in any rush, and they don’t have to be given that viewers are still discovering the series for the first time.

Remember that once season 3 is complete, we know that Juno is going to be moving on to a few other things. In particular, she is going to be a part of the upcoming season 5 of Fargo alongside former Man Men star Jon Hamm! This shouldn’t interfere with a potential season 4, mostly because there’s no real indication that we’re even getting a season 4. We’re not sure it’s going to happen anytime soon, but who knows what the future holds.

For now, we do still believe that season 5 will premiere later this fall; fingers crossed that will end up being the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Keeley’s journey moving further into Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







