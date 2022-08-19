And Just Like That season 2: John Corbett returning as Aidan

The upcoming season 2 of And Just Like That on HBO Max got its first big addition, and it should make fans of Aidan rather happy.

According to a new report from Deadline, John Corbett will reprise the aforementioned Sex and the City role on the upcoming batch of episodes. This is not going to be some mere cameo; he is currently set to have a multi-episode arc that could stretch through at least part of the season.

Does this mean that Aidan could be gravitating back to his old flame Carrie Bradshaw, who lost Mr. Big at the start of the series? We suppose that anything is possible right now, as everything is currently up to speculation and season 2 is still a reasonable ways out from premiering.

Of course, there’s a little bit of comedy in John Corbett’s given that in the lead-up to season 1, he joked to the press that he’d be making an appearance. That didn’t happen. Now, you can lock it in that it will be happening. We do understand And Just Like That not wanting to bring in Aidan for season 1; this gave them somewhere to go for a potential season 2, and we get them wanting to spread some of the nostalgia around. It’s all the more important that they include Aidan here, given that season 2 will be missing another familiar face in the late, great Willie Garson.

For those of you still holding out hope to see Kim Cattrall back as Samantha Jones, here’s where we have to administer the bad news — that’s still not happening. It probably never will.

What do you want to see from John Corbett on And Just Like That season 2?

