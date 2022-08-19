Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Dyre Fest, Big Brochella plans!

Welcome to day 45 in the Big Brother 24 house! We now have the Dyre Fest and Big Brochella teams in the game. With that in mind, we’re getting a much better sense of the plan. Also, who it could ultimately hurt.

Let’s start here with a reminder that Terrance is the outside Head of Household for Dyre Fest. Meanwhile, Michael is in power inside for Big Brochella. The outside crew is gonna have it rough. Here’s the full breakdown of the teams if you haven’t seen already.

Big Brochella – Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Jasmine, and Monte.

Dyre Fest – Kyle, Alyssa, Joseph, Terrance, and Turner.

What’s going to happen with these teams? Based on early indications Michael’s target is Jasmine, which makes some sense given that she’s the only non-Leftover of the bunch. Also, she’s shown herself to be untrustworthy. Looks like she’ll close out her birthday week on the block! Meanwhile, over at Dyre Fest Terrance looks to be potentially targeting Joseph, and this whole situation out there could be a disaster for the alliance. The best thing for Joseph and Turner would be to get Kyle and Alyssa up on the block, making it clear the showmance is a huge threat long-term and Terrance should realize that. We’re just a few years removed from Jackson and Holly making it to final two!

Ultimately, this week could be a tale of two different stories. Unless Jasmine wins Veto, things should be pretty straightforward and easy on the inside. However, the outside could be as messy and miserable as it appears to be at the moment. This will be the real test of how good Joseph and Turner really are at the game, since if Terrance sides with the showmance, there are easy scenarios where either one of them goes.

What do you think is going to happen in Big Brother 24 with the Dyre Fest and Big Brochella twists?

