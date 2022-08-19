Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Big Brochella, Dyre Fest teams

Welcome to day 45 of the Big Brother 24 house! It may be fair to say that things are very different right now than they’ve ever been before. The split house twist is going to be all sorts of intense, mostly because of how things will be split, and also who could be the targets.

There are two different groups comprising this twist: Big Brochella is inside, where Michael is Head of Household. Meanwhile, Dyre Fest with HoH Terrance is inside. They will each have control of their teams via an old-fashioned schoolyard pick. This should be dramatic, right? It could be pretty problematic for the Leftovers, depending of course on how things play out.

Rest assured, we’re going to have an update here once the teams are officially revealed! If you are Michael, we’d tried to get a few Leftovers, but also at least one person who is an easy target like an Alyssa or a Jasmine. That way, you can at least claim you had a plan to your alliance even in the event that person does not go over to jury.

We thought that this wouldn’t take long for Big Brother to figure out, but let’s just say they surprised us. The live feeds did NOT come back immediately — as a matter of fact, they didn’t come back for hours!

Update, 12:15 a.m. PT – There are still no feeds. Be sure to come back in the morning for the results!

