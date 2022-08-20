Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Taking cues from others

There’s been a lot of mystery around a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime and odds are, it’s going to be that way for a while.

What do we know so far? With production starting later this month and continuing until February, we will most likely be waiting until after that to see the show back. Now, the question is simple: How long are we talking about here?

For a while, we thought that the show filming until February meant that we would be waiting until March or later to see it back, but is that 100% going to be the case? Not necessarily.

Earlier this week, Showtime genuinely surprised us in announcing that the season 2 premiere of Your Honor is going to be airing this fall, which means that there wouldn’t be much of a break between when filming wraps and when the show starts airing. Because of this, it actually does feel more like the network could push for a late February start!

It does make sense for the network to try and get the show back on the air sooner rather than later. After all, it’s become a huge critical favorite, it’s up for multiple Emmy nominations, and you want to capitalize on all of this and the momentum the series has right now! It goes without saying in some ways, but we tend to imagine that season 2 is going to be enormously more successful than season 1. Heck, it could come close to breaking some records for the network!

