Buckhead Shore season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at MTV?

Following tonight’s big finale on MTV, can you expect to see a Buckhead Shore season 2 renewal in the future? Or, is this the end of the road?

The first thing we should do at the moment is try to figure out where things presently stand: The network has not renewed the show for another batch of episodes. There’s of course hope, but they have a hard decision to make over the next several weeks.

Here’s the advantage to keeping Buckhead Shore on the air for a while longer. For starters, it is a part of the larger Jersey Shore franchise. Floribama Shore has been around for a good while now, so why wouldn’t MTV want to keep an expanded lineup? Also, remember that they launched the All-Star Shore series over on Paramount+ a little bit earlier this year? They’ve given themselves a lot of flexibility with this brand and they will most likely want to keep that going.

On the flip side, you can say that Buckhead Shore hasn’t necessarily delivered a lot of mainstream headlines, but does it need to? What matters here is the ratings and streaming data and, unfortunately, not all of that is public information. It’s hard to make educated guesses when a lot of info lies behind closed doors!

Odds are, the future of the show will at least be something that is confirmed over the next couple of months, largely because there is no real reason for MTV to drag it out further. They’d also want to figure out when they want to film, because taking advantage of specific weather is pretty important to a show like this.

If we do get another season…

For now, we’d say to expect it at some point in 2023.

Do you want to see a Buckhead Shore season 2 renewal over at MTV?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

