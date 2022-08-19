Hightown season 3 premiere date: What is possible at Starz?

If you are eagerly awaiting a Hightown season 3 premiere date over at Starz, rest assured that you are far from the only one! This show has wrapped filming, and we know that the network is probably already in the process of giving us new episodes at some point in the relatively near future.

Of course, the key words here are “relatively near” — what does that mean? It’s really up to the network to figure some of that out.

What we can go ahead and say is that if you are the network, there are a lot of possibilities in front of you. Given that they’ve already announced many premiere dates leading up to the end October, it is fair to say that the Monica Raymund series is not premiering before then. With that in mind, the earliest possible date in our mind is early November — but then, that comes down to whether or not the network wants to do that. We tend to think that Hightown could have episodes ready at that point, but is there room on the schedule?

In general, there is a pretty large window from November until March that we could see this show coming back on the air so viewers, we have to be fairly flexible with our expectations. The biggest thing that we can count on is Starz airing it at a time that makes the most sense. Remember that they want it to be successful too, so will likely try to pair it up with something else that makes a reasonable amount of sense.

No matter when Hightown comes back, we’re fairly optimistic that some more news will come out about that at least a couple of months before the premiere. You need time to promote it, right?

What do you most want to see on Hightown season 3, including when it could premiere on Starz?

