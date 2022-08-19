Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 22: After the fight…

As we get ourselves prepared for Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 5 episode 22, shocker! There is more Angelina drama ahead.

Given the fight that happened at the end of tonight’s episode, we imagine that this is going to cast a shadow over everything. All Snooki wanted was to get to the pool party! We don’t think anything between Angelina and JWoww is going to be resolved anytime soon, mostly because it never really has ever. They’ve argued and gone back-and-forth for most of the time they’ve been on the show together. It’s 100% true that Angelina has gone through a lot this season, but the idea that nobody else has ever shared their personal life on-camera is pretty bonkers. Sure, Nicole may be a little more private than some others, but we’ve seen SO many personal milestones play out over the years.

Interestingly enough, the preview for episode 22 didn’t actually put too much focus on the fighting. Instead, we tend to think everyone wants to enjoy San Diego a little bit! There’s going to be a lot of partying and, potentially, some drunken chaos thrown here as well. This is sort of the silly, funny Jersey Shore that we have come to know over the years. Who knows; maybe it will end with a couple of iconic moments?

If you do want to check out a promo for what lies ahead, all you have to do is look below! There is still more to come, and probably some more arguments. Maybe some of the partying is going to be the calm before the storm, but we’ll have to wait and see where some things play out.

The fam is making San Diego their playground. 🤪#JSFamilyVacation continues Jerzdays at 8/7c on @mtv. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1GWyxWbaWM — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) August 19, 2022

