The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Din Djarin’s path ahead

We know that we will be waiting for a long time to see The Mandalorian season 3 arrive on Disney+, but there is a lot to tease in advance! This is, after all, going to be another ambitious chapter in this story, and there will be chances to dive into a lot of different things.

Of course, there’s also going to be a chance to learn a good bit more about Mandalore itself. Din Djarin is of course our touchstone, but there is such a rich world that exists around him.

In a new video recent released by Entertainment Weekly below (via Star Wars News), executive producer Jon Favreau laid the groundwork for what could be at least one important part of the upcoming season:

“We established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for the Mandalorian to be redeemed, because he had transgressed against the creed by removing his helmet. And among his group of Mandalorians that is something that is not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians that have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars we saw with Dave [Filoni] and also with a character that I voiced, that Mandalorians are very different there. So these different groups are coming together and we are gonna figure out how they all… The nexus point for all of those communities of course is their homeworld from which they are exiled, which is Mandalore.”

In the end, we do think there’s going to be a lot to explore with all of this in season 3, and that’s with even mentioning the ever-burgeoning bond between Din and Grogu. The Mandalorian will not unfortunately stream on Disney+ until we get around to February, so there’s a lot of time for us to get more excited along the way.

