Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be getting some more episodes on the air at some point in the near future?

We know that the show has been on hiatus for a little while now and, unfortunately, that’s not changing for the time being. The series remains off the air until we get around to September 2. That is when you can prepare for the beginning of the end. There are only a handful of episodes left and there is SO much that needs to be resolved still for Fallon and the rest of the cast. We hope you are prepared for some big twists and turns along the way!

To better sense the stage here, of course we suggest that you check out the season 5 episode 20 synopsis below — and also the one that airs after the fact.

Season 5 episode 20, “First Kidnapping and Now Theft” – BIG PROMISES – As Blake (Grant Show) institutes damage control to help Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal offers advice which falls flat. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out about an unexpected presence at La Mirage and he and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) enlist Liam (Adam Huber) to help with the situation. Meanwhile, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) wants to bond with her daughters, so she goes to extreme measures to win over Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett). Lastly, Kirby (Maddison Brown) implements a new life policy and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is not pleased with the results. The episode was written by Chris Erric Maddox and directed by Pat Santana (#520). Original airdate 9/2/2022.

Season 5 episode 21, “More Power to Her” – IS ALL AS IT SEEMS? – Tension remains between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) prepares for Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam’s (Adam Huber) baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique (Michael Michele) realizes something of great importance to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam (Sam Underwood) makes matters worse for his family situation. With Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Michael Allowitz (#521). Original airdate 9/9/2022.

