The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 spoilers: More on a new adversary

With the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 coming to Hulu next month, it makes sense to know about the key players.

Of course, much of the series is going to continue to revolve around Elisabeth Moss and her character of June Osborne. After all, how can it not? She’s just taken out Commander Waterford and is working to lead the charge in Toronto against Gilead and their oppressive, horrific regime.

Have you watched our full The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 finale yet? If not, we highly suggest you take a look below. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more great TV discussions.

However, one of the big threats entering this upcoming season is that some of the threats are going to come from within. With that in mind, we present some more news about Mrs. Wheeler, a new threat and a follower of Serena north of the border. Genevieve Angelson plays this character, and it is fair to say that she’s not going to have positive opinions about June.

So how does Angelson describe this character, or at least how she gets into the headspace to play her? In a new interview with TVLine, she admits that it is complicated:

“I am tempted to say that, in reality, there are no villains. And while Serena is ‘the bad guy’ on the show, Serena also is coming up with very painful solutions to a very painful problem … She’s going to drastic ends.

“In order to play Mrs. Wheeler, I couldn’t say ‘I’m playing a bad guy.’ I had to say, ‘I’m playing someone who’s willing to do anything to continue the human race, and that’s what we’re up against. So, do I want to be the person I am being? Maybe not. But I am accepting that is my reality, that is what I’m doing. That was how I got by with that.”

Of course, June is also going to have a fair share of allies of her own, but the struggle ahead is not going to be easy, and nor will it go in a straight line. She needs to be prepared on all fronts.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What do you most want to see on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5?

Share now in the comments! Once you do that, stay here at the site for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







