Big Brother 24: Where is Indy Santos, Julie Chen interview?

Following her Big Brother 24 eviction tonight, are you looking for the Indy Santos – Julie Chen Moonves extended interview? If so, we’re glad to help however we can?

The first thing that is 100% worth noting here is simply that these interviews with Julie and the evicted houseguests the rest of the way are going to be different, largely because they have to be. The host can’t give away anything from the outside world that could impact jury votes, and the contestants may be a bit more careful with their goodbye messages. People can decide to give away a lot of their game, but there is always that concern of a Battle Back. (Personally, we don’t think there’s going to be one for virus-related reasons.)

With all of this in mind, we wonder how much insight Indy is going to really have to share with Julie. While she was a part of alliances like the Girls Girls and the Five Swatters, we barely think of either one of them as real alliances. Girls Girls had a few moments where it looked moderately significant in the early going and that was just about it. Indy was never the chief operator in any of these alliances and instead, was mostly just a number and component to them.

The most important role Indy has moving forward is the first juror, who often is the person who sets the tone for the rest of the game. We’ve heard her complain during the week that she doesn’t want to go to the jury house, but we have a hard time thinking that she is going to steer clear. It’s basically you getting paid to lie around, watch movies, and relax while working to figure out who is most deserving of the grand prize at the end.

