Big Brother 24: Was Indy Santos evicted over Terrance Higgins?

Was Indy Santos evicted on tonight’s two-hour Big Brother 24 episode? As we prepared to see it play out, that is something we 100% expected.

With that being said, the lead-up to the eviction ended up being so much messier than expected because of some seeds Brittany tried to plant in Indy’s head about Joseph not really having her back … and then everything unraveling from there. Really, we don’t think either Joseph or Brittany came out great when it comes to them gossiping about events in the house, but Joseph is considered the much bigger threat of the two. We think Michael would love nothing more than to get him out, since he views him as the only player who is playing as hard as he is.

If you are interested in getting more Big Brother 24 daily live feed updates, all you have to do is bookmark the link here.

As for Indy, her incoming eviction (pending some last-minute shock) is largely a case of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time. She made some bad moves this season when it comes to being socially reliant on a select few, but she was not the initial target this week at all. First, it was Terrance — Taylor switched to her, but after Veto wanted it to be Alyssa. She’s not going to be a player people remember years down the road, mostly because she never had a total grasp of all the nuances of this game.

Once the eviction is locked in, we will be back with more discussion here. Stay tuned.

What did you think about Indy Santos’ game on Big Brother 24 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







