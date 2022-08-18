Big Brother 24: Live Split House – twist updates!

Tonight on Big Brother 24, we are going to see something different than we ever have before. After all, the house is going to be split into two different groups!

Going into the episode, here is some of what we know. There will be ten people remaining at the time the twist starts and by the other side, we will be down to eight. Two houseguests will be evicted on Thursday’s new episode! We should note that the houseguests won’t be able to interact with the other group, meaning that things are going to be even messier than usual. Presumably, it will also mean things like Head of Household and Veto are all the more important if there are only five eligible players for each.

Are you interested in seeing more daily Big Brother 24 live-feed updates? Then we suggest that you bookmark our archive link here.

This is not a twist any of these people can prepare for, as they’ve never seen it executed before on the US version of the show. It could also mark the complete fracturing of the Leftovers based on how things play out.

Rest assured that as the episode continues (remember, it starts early at 8:00 p.m. Eastern), we’re going to have all sorts of updates!

What do you want to see on tonight’s special Split House episode of Big Brother 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many more updates coming all season long. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







