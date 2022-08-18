Westworld season 5: If renewed, when could it premiere?

As so many of you out there know at the moment, we are still eagerly awaiting news on a Westworld season 5. Is it going to be renewed by HBO, or is this going to be yet another casualty of the ridiculous Warner Bros. Discovery takeover? Given how many properties we’ve seen gutted across the board, from HBO Max originals to CW and TBS shows, we don’t have a whole lot of confidence in anything at this point.

If there is one big reason for hope creatively here on a renewal, it’s that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have had a five-season plan for this show. Given that the network has invested so much time and money in this story so far, it makes some sense to pay it off completely. Why in the world would you leave everybody hanging?

Let’s go ahead and assume that the series does get renewed — there is no guarantee, but it is important we do that for the sake of this exercise. When could new episodes air?

If you know anything about this show at this point, it is that the producers 100% take their time and that makes sense. These scripts are complicated, and that is without even mentioning how hard certain scenes are to shoot or also how much time is needed to incorporate visual effects after the fact. This is a lengthy process, and that’s why anything in 2023 just feels unrealistic unless there is some sort of shortened final season of just a handful of episodes. A 2024 launch seems far more feasible, and it could be done without pushing every single person behind the scenes to the brink.

There is no immediate hurry for HBO to renew or cancel Westworld, but we would be shocked if there is no further news within the next month, give or take.

