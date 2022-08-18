Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Scott Speedman bumped to recurring

There’s some good news and bad news to report when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 19 and Scott Speedman.

So where do we begin? We suppose by noting this: You will still be seeing the former Animal Kingdom star back in some capacity! However, he won’t be a series regular. According to a new report from TVLine, Speedman is being bumped to a recurring guest star moving forward, which does make some sense all things considered. Given that Ellen Pompeo is only doing eight episodes and much of Nick Marsh’s story revolves around Meredith, we’re not surprised he won’t be around all of the time. Dr. Marsh could be a part of Meredith’s endgame, as the two could take off elsewhere after she starts off the season at the Grey Sloan.

Of course, there is still no word on how Pompeo’s character is going to be exiting the show, but we can’t just imagine her being around Seattle but off-screen for a significant chunk of the season.

The aforementioned site did also confirm some of the returning regulars for the new season beyond Pompeo, and they include the likes of Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens, Jr. (Richard), Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Anthony Hill (Winston), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Chris Carmack (Link); and Jake Borelli (Levi). A few of these characters faced an uncertain future following the events of the season 18 finale — heck, we saw that Teddy and Owen were forced to flee the city! It still remains to be seen how they will be reincorporated into the story the rest of the way, but there is time to figure that out.

Remember that joining all of these returning performers are a new crop of surgical residents, as the hospital tries to rebuild following the program being shut down. You can see a photo of all of them over here.

