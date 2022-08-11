Grey’s Anatomy season 19 spoilers: First look at new residents!

As we get a little bit closer to the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere, isn’t it nice to see the new faces for the first time?

If you look below, you can see via James Pickens Jr.’s official Instagram the five new surgical residents who are coming on board early this season: Niko Terho (The Thing About Harry) as Lucas Adams, Adelaide Kane (Reign) as Jules Millin, Midori Francis (Sex Lives of College Girls) as Mika Yasuda, Harry Shum Jr. (Shadowhunters) as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, and Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) as Simone Griffin.

So what is the goal of having all of these new faces present at once? It goes in line with the idea of rebuilding the residency program from the ground up, which is something that was brought to the forefront at the end of season 18. Dr. Miranda Bailey ended up quitting her job, and that put Meredith Grey in the position of taking on a role that she never quite asked for.

Of course, the real twist at the heart of this season is that Ellen Pompeo will be reducing her total episode count significantly, which means that we’re going to be seeing a very different sort of arc this time around. The new residents could have a larger role to help compensate for this loss, and there is no denying that this is going to be a hard transition. We’re still hoping that we’re going to see a lot of twists beyond Meredith’s departure, but we’ll have to wait and see on some of those.

Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a long time to see Grey’s Anatomy on the air still — the plan for now is to bring the show back in October.

