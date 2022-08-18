Blood & Treasure season 2 finale: Will it set up season 3?

We’re very much in the thick of Blood & Treasure season 2 over at Paramount+, and that means it’s the perfect time to discuss the future. Does this have to be the end of the show’s run?

For those of you who don’t know, the status of Matt Barr on another show in Walker: Independence does absolutely pose some big challenges when it comes to the future here. We’d certainly love to still see more, but scheduling could be tough! That’s without even getting into whether or not the globe-trotting adventure series performs well enough to justify more. This is one of the great unknowns here, largely due to the fact that streaming services like Paramount+ do not tend to release any ratings information.

Here’s the good news — no matter what the future holds for Blood & Treasure, you are going to get an ending soon that makes some sense. Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Matthew Federman had to say on the subject:

“It’ll be a very satisfying ending, but there’s also a lot of stuff that you could pick up and run with if there were to be more show to be had.”

Ultimately, this feels like one of those decisions we won’t have a clear answer to for quite some time unless Paramount+ just cancels it sooner rather than later. You have to see how Walker: Independence fares and then after that, check availability and scheduling. It would take a lot of work, but stranger things in the world have happened! We know there was a time, for example, when it looked like The Orville season 3 was going to be the final one, and at the very least there are discussions about bringing it back now. We just have to wait and see what the future holds.

