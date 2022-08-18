The Challenge USA episode 7: Were Kyland & Kyra eliminated?

Tonight’s The Challenge USA episode 7 started with of course new pairs, but also a big question: Was Leo about to leave? As it turns out, his businesses were suffering without him there — but in the end, this was all a false alarm and he stick around.

Let’s get now to the teams: Leo & Alyssa, Tyson & Sarah (great comedy in here), Kyland & Kyra, Desi & Ben, Angela & Enzo, David & Cashay, Justin & Danny, and Cayla & Domenick. Obviously, Sarah & Tyson had a conversation to reaffirm trust, but the truth here remains that they’ll get each other out the first chance that they can. It just won’t be this week.

Main Challenge – This was probably a fun one to do since basically, it was akin to those old-school Mario Kart Battle Arenas where you had to pop balloons on the back. Unfortunately for Leo & Alyssa, they found themselves heading to the arena almost right away. Leo wanted to leave anyway earlier on in the episode; is this when he’ll take his final bow?

The one big of good news for him is that the person making this decision was Cayla, and we’ve seen throughout the season that she had his back. Domenick was intent on using this opportunity to try and split up the Tyson – Angela – Kyland contingent. It made no sense to put in Tyson & Sarah since they are strong; instead, it was Angela & Enzo or Kyland & Kyra.

Cayla was really the driving force behind the move — Kyland never talked to her and he talked with everyone else!

The showdown: Ball & Chain

On paper, it’s easy to say that Leo & Alyssa were the underdogs. They weren’t as physical, and also weren’t as tall — heigh did matter here. However, this was a challenge about both teamwork and trivia.

We gotta give a LOT of credit to Leo & Alyssa have for their teamwork and also staying determined here. They really encouraged each other here! Also, they celebrated like they just won the super Bowl.

With this in mind, we saw the end of the road for Kyland & Kyra. We do feel pretty bad for Kyra here, mostly because she was dragged into this because of Kyland being such a big threat.

