Big Brother 24 spoilers: Was the Veto used? 2-hour episode ahead

Tonight’s Big Brother 24 episode ended in a massive cliffhanger, and it revolved around one simple thing: Did Kyle use the Veto?

If you haven’t heard the news about that, have no fear: We are 100% here to help within. Just know that there are a lot of spoilers we have to get into here…

In the end, Kyle did not use the Veto, which means that Terrance and Indy are still on the block. It was more complicated than the show made it seem, as Michael and Brittany did make it clear that they had his back with the decision. They realize that eventually, this move could cause the destruction of the Leftovers alliance, but they seem to think that Kyle will make himself a big threat and they can skate on through for a little while.

So who could actually leave for jury on Thursday? For now, it looks to be Indy. In a way, it’s funny given that Indy is not a big threat to anyone. However, she is someone who would be vengeful at Taylor for going on the block, and really neither her nor Terrance are huge competition threats. Taylor didn’t want to nominate Jasmine this week, and Alyssa was not an option thanks to Kyle.

In other news…

Tomorrow night’s new episode is going to be a two-hour block and mostly on the basis of what we’re going to see brought to the table. Not only will there be an eviction, but there’s also going to be the introduction to the epic split-house twist! This is the sort of thing that will introduce a LOT of new variables into the game, and could bring a faster end to the Leftovers. Some of this, of course, will depend heavily on who wins the competitions and/or how some things are split up.

