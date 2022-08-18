Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale: Five big questions

As you prepare for the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale, what do we need an answer to? Let’s just say there are a LOT of loose ends. Some questions will be answered, but will all of them? There’s still an element of mystery here.

Well, let’s just say that there are FIVE big questions we’ve got entering the finale, beyond of course the simple one of who killed Bunny. It just shows further how many loose ends there are, and how much story this series has to cover in a pretty short period of time. Exciting, no?

How did the killer know about the catacombs? – The fact that the killer had such an intimate understanding of the Arconia speaks to them being a potential resident. If Cinda or Poppy were to know that, they’d need a source on the inside. We did see Kreps in them later on, but did he know about them at the time Bunny was killed?

Why did Becky fake her death? – This is one of the big questions

What’s with the painting? – Why would Cinda care about that at all? She’s not hard-up on cash, based on everything that we’ve seen so far.

What’s the real motive? – Creating content for a podcast and getting the trio arrested (eliminating a contestant) certainly is one. However, is that really the most compelling motive they could come up with?

Who is going to die next? – We, of course, tend to think someone will since this show loves these sort of cliffhangers! It’s just a matter of who would make the most sense for the future of the story.

What are some of the burning questions you’ve got entering the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale?

