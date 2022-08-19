Is For All Mankind new this week on Apple TV+? Season 4 hopes

Is For All Mankind new this week on Apple TV+? How much good stuff is there still to look forward to with the space-race drama?

There are a few things that we can get into here, but we suppose the right place to start is with a dose of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode this week, and we are going to be stuck waiting for a good while longer to know what is coming up next. How long are we talking about? If we had to guess, we’d say that show will be back in summer / fall 2023. It is 100% nice to know that it has already been renewed, but we still have to wait for a lot of other major boxes to be checked from production to post-production to everything in between.

At the end of season 3, the series absolutely showed that they are not afraid to take big swings when it comes to killing off Karen (Shantel VanSanten). Who knows what the future is going to hold now? The third season was very much about this ambitious journey to Mars and the state of the space-race all around that. Shouldn’t you go ahead and get ready for something equally big from here?

There is one other thing that you should wonder about entering season 4, and that is whether or not it is the final season. Personally, we hope not, given that we’d like to see if there is a little something more that the series has in the tank. We just have to be aware that a lot of streaming shows do meet a relatively untimely end. We’ve seen it on a number of occasions; no matter when For All Mankind wraps up, we just hope that all loose ends are tied up.

What do you most want to see on For All Mankind season 4 when it eventually premieres?

Do you think it could be the final season on the service? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

