The Blacklist season 10 premiere date: Pros, cons of 2-hour start

We’re eager to learn about The Blacklist season 10 premiere date at NBC, mostly because it is pretty darn hard not to be. This is a show with a complex, fascinating narrative and some great characters. Unfortunately, it is also a show with a lot of big-time question marks still floating out there.

One of the biggest ones, at least from a scheduling point of view, is whether or not we’re going to be getting a two-hour premiere. Is that something to realistically hope to get? We do think there’s a good case both for and against it.

From the start, there is a pretty substantial reason why NBC will give this sort of premiere some substantial consideration: There are 22 episodes and when you think about it, they have a fairly limited amount of time in order to air all of them. They have to most likely double up on episodes somewhere; why not with the premiere? There’s a great argument to do this solely in that you get people excited for the show and the future almost right away.

However, there’s also a pretty enormous argument against this idea, and it stems from one very thing: The natural flow of the story. Unless the first two hours are some sort of two-part event, we hope that we don’t get a two-hour premiere. When that happens, we have seen over the years that a lot of big points can get lost in the shuffle. We don’t want one of the episodes to get overshadowed, especially since season 10 could feature the return of so many interesting and familiar faces from the past.

