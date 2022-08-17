MasterChef season 12 episode 13 spoilers: Gas station snacks?

Are you ready for MasterChef season 12 episode 13? Well, we are getting close to a pretty pivotal point in the competition! We officially have the top 10 crowned now, and this of course means that every challenge is all the more intense. There no more immunity pins very soon, creativity will be key, and every single challenge will have extremely high stakes.

One other thing that we should note is that you’re not just getting a single installment on Fox next week; you are getting two! By the end of these episodes we will be down to the top 8, and then the competition enters yet another stage. Because every single one of these contestants knows the pain of being eliminated, you better believe that they are going to do whatever they can in order to avoid it.

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 12 episode 13 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

The Top 10 chefs are tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes. Then, the Top Nine chefs are faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge, this time from “MasterChef” Season Nine winner Gerron Hurt. With no more immunity pins up for grabs, each contestant must create a dish that packs heat using an assortment of chilis and peppers.

We will at least say this about the pepper challenge: It is deceptively hard. You want the dish you serve up here to very much be spicy, but you also need to create something that is more than just spicy. You need a real depth of flavor and an understanding of how a lot of chilis work. We’d go for something in the sweet or smoke range so that you can get different levels of flavor that hit you in succession.

