American Horror Story season 11 premiere date: Episode count talk

As we get ourselves more and more excited for American Horror Story season 11, that inherently leaves us with some questions.

Where do we start here? Of course, by diving a little more into just when the franchise could be coming back. There is inevitably anticipation for it, but a certain degree of patience could still be required. We do think a date will be announced before the end of the month, mostly because it’s so important to use the spin-off Horror Stories to promote it further.

Speaking of which, be sure to watch our latest American Horror Stories review right now! If you look below, you can see some of what we had to say about the most-recent events. Once you do, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to ensure you don’t miss our coverage of the flagship show.

Now, let’s tackle another important mystery for the long-term of this franchise: Episode count. How long are we going to be waiting to figure that out? Hopefully, it will come out early on in the season, but this franchise has been a little ambiguous about it over the years.

For the time being, though, we’d say to expect at least nine installments; the shortest season we’ve had so far was season 9 (1984), and that is the total lengthy of that story. We’re okay with a less-is-more philosophy, since we don’t want to see things stretched out longer than they need to be. With that being said, we hope FX doesn’t consider more of the Double Feature style storytelling, since that made this show a little too much like the spin-off and we want time in order to get to know all of the characters.

Related – Check out even more discussions on American Horror Story and the future

What do you most want to see on American Horror Story season 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







