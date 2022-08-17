Why is Elarica Johnson leaving P-Valley, role of Autumn?

While it remains unclear if P-Valley season 3 is going to happen at Starz, we do know this: Elarica Johnson will not be back.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress confirmed that she will not be coming back to the drama as Autumn, and indicated it was her own decision to move on:

“Looking at the scripts this season, and the journeys of the characters and where The Pynk was going, Autumn’s journey felt like it was coming to an end … She has done what she needed to do and it was time for her to move on.”

Meanwhile, creator Katori Hall told the aforementioned site the following about this conclusion:

“It’s so clear that the strip club is a revolving door … For Autumn Hailey Lakeisha Savage, The Pynk has been a place where she has dealt with a lot of trauma, has found friends and lost friends. She was a woman who came in on the wind and her leaving on the wind.

“She saved The Pynk, she did something that Uncle Clifford could not at the time. She changed The Pynk, but she was changed by The Pynk and her relationship with Mercedes [because] she was able to, for the first time in her life, feel like a sister… The fact that she is leaving with not one, but maybe two babies in her belly is a sign of hope.”

Ultimately, we know that a lot of other major characters do have some huge stories coming in the near future. Take what we’re going to see from Keyshawn as Derrick has left her in an absolutely horrendous situation. Meanwhile, we’ve also got Mercedes having to contemplate her future beyond the club in a powerful way and Lil Murda trying to boost his career further after coming out. There is SO much that Hall and the writers can touch on moving forward, so we really just hope that Starz goes ahead and gives them the green light. They 100% deserve this chance.

Are you bummed that Elarica Johnson is leaving P-Valley after the season 2 finale?

