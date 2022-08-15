P-Valley season 3 spoilers: Series boss on Mercedes’ future

What could the future hold when it comes to Mercedes on P-Valley season 3? Provided the show comes back, there is SO much to tackle. That means of course her family life, but also professionally following her decision to leave The Pynk. She had her final dance, and now she has a chance to do something totally new.

So what is she striving for? This is a woman with big ambitions, and it’s clear already that creator Katori Hall wants to dive into all of that. Speaking about the finale and the potential future to Entertainment Weekly, here is just some of what she had to say:

It’s definitely the end of an era [with her leaving the club]. The fact that she helped Uncle Clifford build this business and she has been striving to be a business owner in her own right. The Pynk is a stepping stone and should always be that for these dancers. It’s time for her to start dreaming new dreams and that’s what I’m most excited about in terms of Mercedes’s future; for her to really stand her ground and not be made to feel ashamed of her talent as a dancer. She initially wanted to turn that gym into a majorette studio, but to see her pivot and embrace the idea of a pole fitness [studio]… It sends a very powerful message that [this] is a woman who has stepped into a space of self worth…

Of course, we just hope that there are happier times coming for some of the other characters on the show, as well. Take, for example, Keyshawn, who finds herself in the worst possible position thanks to the absolutely horrific actions of Derrick. Or, Diamond, who finds himself kidnapped and in big trouble thanks to the closing cliffhanger.

(So yea, if it wasn’t obvious, we need a season 3 and now.)

