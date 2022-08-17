The Orville season 4: Seth MacFarlane on potential blank slate

Is The Orville season 4 going to happen? It goes without saying that we really wish we knew! There’s still a lot of great stuff that could potentially happen, but it all comes down to what the folks at Hulu decide. The series has been out on Disney+ for a week now, but we’re sure there is more sampling that needs to be done.

We know that Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the cast would like to come back for more. However, they are also doing what they can to ensure they keep an open mind in case the show is renewed. They aren’t locking themselves into any big twist or casting reveal. With that, here is some of what the actor / executive producer had to say to TVLine when asked if Lysella would be a major part of season 4:

“That’s a tough one, because I don’t know. Season 4 is a blank slate … The question is, ‘Is she Gillian Hicks in Star Trek IV, or what’s the story there?’ It’s tough to chart what exactly what a Season 4 would be, because when we started writing Season 3, half the stuff that happened — the shifting of the Alliances, the Kaylon becoming an ally, the Moclans becoming enemies — I never could have predicted. It’s just something that came about in the writers room over time. Certainly we set up threads this year, and most were pretty obvious, that lend themselves to payoffs in a Season 4, but how everything intertwines and evolves and develops…. I don’t even know if we’re picked up!”

While it’s always great to have more specific scoop, we personally love this answer because an openness to change is one of the best things that any TV producer or writer can have. If there’s a great idea that develops over time, run with that! So much of this show has evolved organically, including the gradual shift into more dramatic storylines. That may be polarizing to some, but to us it feels far more organic and has left this show in a really fantastic spot.

