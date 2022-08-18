She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 episode 2 air date on Disney+

Following the premiere this week at Disney+, absolutely it makes sense to wonder about a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 episode 2 air date. Why wouldn’t you? In general, the schedule for a lot of streaming shows can be confusing, given that so many of them ever stick to the same pattern. Heck, we’ve even seen that here and there on Disney+ themselves! Some series get a weekly rollout, and they they are planning to give you the first three episodes of Andor all at once before shifting over to something different down the road.

So what is being done here? Well, it’s actually not that complicated: The Tatiana Maslany show is going to have more of a weekly rollout! The first episode is on August 18, and episode 2 is coming on August 25.

If you saw the premiere, you already have a good sense of what lies ahead here tonally. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is being designed to be one of the first true MCU comedies, and at the center of it of course is Tatiana Maslany’s title character a.k.a. Jennifer Walters. You’ll see more of her back-and-forth with Bruce, the rise of the villain Titania, and also some great court cases at the same time. We do think the character will have a larger role in this universe beyond just this show, but there’s a chance that this could be a real chance for Marvel to play around in the sandbox and bring some different things to the table. Let’s just hope that the show just continues to get stronger from here.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is not the sort of service that reveals a lot of other details in advance. This is why, regrettably, we have no promo or anything else to share at this given moment in time.

