Magnum PI season 5 premiere: Five things we hope to see!

The Magnum PI season 5 premiere is coming to NBC in the new year — and yes, that is still a pretty long time to wait. Filming hasn’t even started yet!

So what can we do while we sit around in anticipation? Well, for starters, we can ponder over what the writers are going to bring to the table right away! Below, we’ve got five things that we personally would like to see at the start of the new season and make no mistake: We want to hear from you about some of yours below!

What’s next for Magnum and Higgins? – There is obviously a lot to dive into after that kiss, and we imagine some conversations about where the two are in their relationship now and how they’re going to move forward. We personally think that they have to give a relationship a try, but we’ll see how things play out every step of the way.

Another big case – We do think it’s important to remind people from the start about this show’s bread and butter, and that is some fast-paced and exciting cases. Why shy away from that? Luckily, we don’t think that they are going to.

Updates on Rick and TC – Both of these guys underwent some transformative experiences in their personal lives at the end of last season and moving forward, there’s a real opportunity to showcase where they are now and how they are growing accustomed to these changes.

A tease for later in the season – We imagine that there’s going to be some sort of arc that courses through much of season 5; this is a great time to introduce that.

A familiar guest star or two – With a shorter season, that means fewer opportunities to bring in recurring players. We’d like to see one in the premiere, just to get another sign that even on a new network, this is very much the same show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Magnum PI season 5 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

