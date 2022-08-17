Yellowstone season 5: Is a new trailer coming soon?

If you are very much excited or hopeful to see a Yellowstone season 5 trailer in the near future, we tend to think we’re far from alone. It feels like it is coming, and we could be getting it before too long. As a matter of fact, there’s a time-frame coming where it would make sense. (If not a trailer, at least a full teaser.)

So what’s the ideal time for the Paramount Network to launch it? This is something that could feel familiar to a lot of you longtime viewers out there…

Want to ensure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video coverage? Then be sure you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There is a lot of great stuff we have coming up.

As so many of you probably know already, this network is rather famous for using major holidays in order to run big, extensive marathons for the Kevin Costner show, and we tend to think that they are going to do the same for Labor Day Weekend. Given that there will be a TON of people watching the network over that weekend, why not use that time to hype things up further for season 5?

If we were running the show there, this is specifically what we would do. Throughout the marathon, we would hype that a new season 5 trailer is going to air at a specific date and time — probably close to the end of the event. From there, you can ensure that a lot of people are watching. Have it debut there first, and hope that you get a lot of people checking it out as opposed to waiting for it to show up on YouTube. Even if it’s only a minute or so long, that would really get people hyped for the November 13 release. Since there was no life-or-death cliffhanger, you also may be able to give a little more away than what we saw in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, especially a trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







