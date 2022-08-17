Succession season 4 premiere date: More from Nicholas Braun

As you get yourself prepared for Succession season 4 to premiere, it is nice to hear more and more from the cast. It gives us a better sense of where things are in production but to go along with that, also when new episodes could realistically air.

For those who didn’t know, the HBO drama is more than a month and a half into work on the latest batch of episodes. That means that things are going along swimmingly, and we’ve already gotten a sense as to what some of the plan is moving forward. Early indications are that we could see the series on the air before the Emmy cut-off date at the start of June, and the production timeline for us suggests that a late winter/early spring start is likely. While HBO could theoretically go earlier, they didn’t premiere season 3 until months after it was done filming. We think we’ll see something similar here.

Now, let’s get into the evolution of one of the show’s more important characters in Cousin Greg. At the end of season 3, he positioned himself to come out okay almost no matter what happened. With Tom getting a better place in Logan’s empire, he now has an important role, as well — that is something Nicholas Braun was happy to tease further in a new W Magazine interview:

He comes into this family as a puppy dog. He doesn’t really know how to be this type of person. He’s just floppy. Over the course of the three seasons, he’s soaked up a lot. The way that I’ve thought about him is, he stores a lot of things, he observes things, collects Roy behavior. He’s like, Okay, that’s how Kendall played that. That’s how Logan did that. Oh, that really hurt me—maybe I can do that to someone else later. By the end of season 3, he’s been put through a lot, and he’s ready to show off the skills he’s acquired and be a little more fearless.

From the outside looking in, it still feels like a downfall is coming for Greg; we just don’t have the confidence that he can competently put together a consistent survival plan in this world when he has never done that before.

