Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Alliance splits & Turner’s reactions

We’ve made it to the morning of day 43 in the Big Brother 24 house, and we know that there is an eviction coming before long. So do we have a good sense at all of what’s going to happen?

Well, there was another Leftovers meeting-of-sorts taking place last night, and in that we got more reminders that Indy is (again) going to be gone from the game this week. While we know Joseph has some hesitations, he doesn’t have the numbers seemingly. If she goes, his goal now may just be to ensure that it is unanimous so that he doesn’t get as much personal blowback for anything that happens. That includes coming up with some sort of a reason to tell Alyssa and Jasmine.

There are two headlines to get into other than this from overnight, and it starts with Kyle’s continued paranoia about a Cookout 2.0 alliance and Brittany confronting him on the notion, plus the optics of an alliance built entirely of white people. (He’s been pushing this as a split off the Leftovers for a while.) This is either a guy who doesn’t understand the purpose of the original Cookout or doesn’t care, and it is so ignorant and frustrating to watch. It’s one of the reasons why Kyle’s popularity has dwindled massively from where it was at the creation of the Leftovers.

Finally, let’s just give Turner some praise for his amazing Jim Halpert reaction shots during Jasmine’s birthday celebration last night. Rarely has there ever been someone so popular based largely on his disdain for someone else. Turner is fantastic, and one of the most pleasant surprises from casting this year. We still need more consistent gameplay from him, but personality-wise the guy is gold.

